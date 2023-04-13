Lamborghini Urus S launched in India; price starts at Rs. 4.18 crore

Lamborghini India took the wraps off the all-new Urus S today. The luxury SUV has been launched in the country at a price tag of Rs. 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) with several tweaks, both appearance-wise and mechanically. It is a more comfort-based SUV and sits below the track-oriented Urus Performante.

Propelling the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine that belts out 657bhp and 850Nm of torque and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 305kmph.

The Urus S borrows its style from its Performante sibling. As a result, it adorns a freshly designed front bumper with a black-painted steel skid plate. The bonnet is finished in carbon fibre and comes with new air vents, and the customer can also opt for a carbon fibre roof at an additional cost. At the rear, it features a new bumper with new twin-pipe exhaust tips finished in steel. It now rides on 21-inch wheels as standard with the option to upgrade to22-inch and 23-inch ones. What makes the Urus S stand out from the Urus Performante is the use of air suspension over the coil-spring suspension.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with new colour options and an interior theme. It features a bi-colour Sportivo and Sophisticated theme. Also on offer is a Performante stitching pattern and other customisations via the Ad Personam division.

