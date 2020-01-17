Lamborghini to launch Huracan Evo RWD in India on 29 January
Less than a month after its global unveil, Lamborghini will launch the Huracan Evo RWD in India on 29 January. The model is the rear-wheel-drive derivative of the standard Huracan Evo all-wheel-drive.
Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 petrol engine in a lower state of tune. The motor produces 610bhp at 8,000rpm and 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the rear wheels and propels the sports car from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed of the model stands at 325kmph, exactly the same as its all-wheel-drive sibling.
On the outside, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD differentiates itself from its sibling with the help of a new front bumper, new fins for the air intakes, new splitter, 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tyres and a glossy rear bumper with integrated diffuser.
A few feature highlights of the Huracan Evo RWD from Lamborghini include a new traction control system christened as Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and three drive modes (Strada, Sport and Corsa). The model is also 33kgs lighter than the all-wheel-drive sibling, tipping the scales at 1,389kgs (dry).
Similar News
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 4.99 - 8.84 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Bolero
- ₹ 7.49 - 9.42 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 5.93 - 9.79 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Elite i20
- ₹ 5.6 - 9.41 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda City
- ₹ 8.77 - 14.31 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Lamborghini Urus
- ₹ 3 Crores
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Lamborghini Aventador
- ₹ 4.75 - 5.32 Crores
- Ex-showroom, Delhi