Hyundai Creta facelift to make its debut in India on 16 January

Hyundai India has officially confirmed the timeline for the global debut of the facelifted Creta. The updated version of the popular mid-size SUV will be unveiled in India on 16 January, ahead of its expected launch in the following months.

Under the hood, the refreshed Hyundai Creta is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol and turbo-diesel engines, and the transmission options are likely to be carried over as well. A new offering could include the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that currently does duty in the Alcazar and the Kia Carens.

On the design front, the 2024 Creta could arrive with a new grille, revised headlamps and DRLs, new wraparound LED taillights, a set of new diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the facelifted Creta is likely to boast new features such as an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, new upholstery, and an updated digital instrument console. The car, which is a rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Hyryder, already comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, ventilated front seats, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai | Hyundai Creta facelift | Creta Facelift