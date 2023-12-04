    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 crosses 1,100 sales milestone

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 04 December 2023,15:52 PM IST

            Launched at the Auto Expo 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has surpassed the 1,100 sales milestone in the country. The 1,100th unit was delivered to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has also been the brand’s ambassador for the last 25 years. Currently, this electric vehicle is available in a single variant and is priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The Ioniq 5 sources its power from a 72.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. This battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of up to 631km.

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

            Speaking on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships in the industry. SRK is one of the first Hyundai family members and has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- the Ioniq 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”

            Hyundai Ioniq 5
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 ₹ 45.95 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Ioniq 5

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 crosses 1,100 sales milestone

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 crosses 1,100 sales milestone

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/04/2023 15:52:18

            The 1,100th unit was delivered to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has also been the brand’s ambassador for the last 25 years.

            Kia Sonet facelift officially teased for the first time

            Kia Sonet facelift officially teased for the first time

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/01/2023 22:16:11

            Ahead of its official unveiling on 14 December, 2023, Kia India has teased the Sonet facelift in the country hinting at some key features.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at Rs. 10.74 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at Rs. 10.74 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale12/01/2023 16:58:56

            Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Jimny called ‘Thunder Edition’ at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Jimny affordable by Rs. 2 lakh, as the base-spec Zeta variant is priced at cost Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG Gloster facelift starts testing in India

            MG Gloster facelift starts testing in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni11/30/2023 17:55:35

            Morris Garages has commenced testing the facelifted Gloster in the country ahead of its anticipated launch in mid-2024.

            Mahindra sitting on 2.85 lakh bookings for full range

            Mahindra sitting on 2.85 lakh bookings for full range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/30/2023 19:54:27

            The 2.85 lakh bookings are as of 30 November 2023

            2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

            2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat11/29/2023 20:01:40

            The new Renault Duster will be automaker's return to the premium D-segment

            Confirmed! Kia Sonet facelift to debut in India on 14 December

            Confirmed! Kia Sonet facelift to debut in India on 14 December

            By Pawan Mudaliar11/29/2023 17:53:11

            This is the first mid-life update for the entry-level SUV from the automaker since its launch in September 2020.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.00 - 10.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars