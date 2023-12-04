Hyundai Ioniq 5 crosses 1,100 sales milestone

Launched at the Auto Expo 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has surpassed the 1,100 sales milestone in the country. The 1,100th unit was delivered to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has also been the brand’s ambassador for the last 25 years. Currently, this electric vehicle is available in a single variant and is priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ioniq 5 sources its power from a 72.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. This battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of up to 631km.

Speaking on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships in the industry. SRK is one of the first Hyundai family members and has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- the Ioniq 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ₹ 45.95 Lakh Onwards

