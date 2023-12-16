    Recently Viewed
            3 new Maruti cars coming to India in 2024

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 17 December 2023,08:00 AM IST

            With the new year just a few weeks away, we are excited about what 2024 has in store when it comes to new car launches. In this article, we take a closer look at the upcoming launches of the country’s largest automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki.

            2024 Maruti Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

            Unveiled just a few months ago, the fourth-generation Swift has already been caught testing on Indian soil. Likely to be the first new offering from the brand in 2024, the Swift will retain the overall silhouette. However, a majority of the components will be all-new.

            Under the hood, the model is expected to source power from a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and CVT units. This version, currently sold in Japan, generates 81bhp and 107Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of 23.40kmpl. Apart from a new design and additional features, it could arrive with a Level 2 ADAS suite and mild-hybrid technology in tow.

            New-gen Maruti Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Side View

            With the unveiling of the new Swift, the arrival of the new-gen Dzire will also be imminent. Apart from the larger boot and extended profile towards the rear, the 2024 Dzire could also get the new 1.2-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor from the Swift showcased earlier this year.

            In terms of features, the new Dzire is expected to feature a nine-inch touchscreen unit, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, Suzuki Connect, automatic climate control, six airbags as standard, and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.

            Maruti eVX

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

            Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo ahead of its launch which will take place in 2025. We expect the reveal of the production-ready car to take place towards the end of 2024. The eVX SUV has already been spotted testing in India and abroad on multiple occasions.

            Set to rival the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and Honda Elevate EV, the eVX will be the first of the six electric offerings from the brand set to arrive by 2030. While details remain scarce, we do know that the eVX will source power from a 60kWh battery pack with a single electric motor. It will return a range of 550km on a single, full charge. The carmaker recently revealed an updated version of the model, details of which can be read on our website.

