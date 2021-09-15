2021 Force Gurkha unveiled; prices to be announced on 27 September

Force Motors has introduced the second-generation Gurkha - a pure off-road SUV and it will be releasing the vehicle’s prices on 27 September 2021. The brand is also set to commence deliveries of the Gurkha on the occasion of Dussehra on 15 October 2021.

The all-new Gurkha is now longer and wider. It has a 4,116mm length with a 2,400mm wheelbase. Force Motors has utilised a modular platform with high strength chassis and a new suspension system too.

Inspired by the legendary G-Class, the Gurkha features circular all-LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights and turn signals located on the bonnet. There is very thick cladding around the vehicle that eventually merges with the front and rear bumper. Meanwhile, the Gurkha also comes with an in-built snorkel.

On the inside, Force Motors has added a new seven-inch touchscreen information display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides that, the Gurkha is equipped with two mechanical differentials and has a 700mm water wading depth capacity.

The off-road vehicle is powered by a 2,596cc four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 91bhp and 250Nm of torque and it is paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, this all-new Gurkha will take on the brand-new Mahindra Thar.

