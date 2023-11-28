    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki range to get expensive in January 2024

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 28 November 2023,13:41 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for its entire range effective from January 2024. The automaker has not revealed the model-wise percentage or quantum of the price hike but has revealed the reason behind the price revision.

            As per the automaker, the increase in the operation and input cost due to the overall inflation and increased commodity prices have led the brand to come to this decision.

            At present, the Indian carmaker has 17 models on sale including Alto, Eeco, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto.

            Moreover, Maruti Suzuki is also testing the upcoming fourth-gen Swift in India. The popular hatchback will get this update sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, the automaker is also working on bringing its first all-electric vehicle, the eVX in India next year.

            All Popular Cars