Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

Tata Motors has filed a new trademark application that could possibly be used to name one of its future passenger vehicles. The applications were moved in February last year before the trademark registry. The mark has been accepted and was approved this week on 26 June, 2023.

While there is no official word from Tata on this new vehicle, what we are aware of is that Tata has two new models in the pipeline. The first one is the Curvv Concept which was showcased in April 2022. The second SUV is the Sierra EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo in January 2023.

Will Tata use the new nameplate for the production-spec version of the Curvv? That remains to be seen as the Curvv will enter production sometime in 2024. Notably, the Tata Curvv will be offered in ICE and EV variants and is also likely to get a CNG variant.

