            Kia India delivers 200 units of EV6 in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Saturday 19 November 2022,22:33 PM IST

            Kia has delivered 200 units of the electric EV6 in India. Notably, at the launch of the EV in June this year, it had promised only 100 units for the Indian market via the CBU route. However, the automaker received more than 355 reservations for the EV6 across the country. Thus, Kia now aims to exceed the units planned for 2022 and meet all 355 bookings.

            The EV6 is available in two trim levels — GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. The former makes 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, whereas the latter makes 345bhp and 650Nm of torque. However, both variants come with a single 77.4kWh battery pack. With this, the GT Line RWD provides a WLTP-certified range of 528km, while the GT Line AWD gives out a travel range of 425km.

            On the feature front, it features LED lights, eight airbags, dual-zone temperature control, powered front seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, an augmented reality heads-up display, a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch centre information hub, and Kia Connect comprising more than 60 features.

            It is one of the few EVs in the world that supports 800-volt charging architecture. As a result, the EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350kW rapid charger.

            Kia EV6
            Kia EV6 ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Kia EV6 | EV6

