BYD opens a new dealership in Hyderabad

Chinese automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) has opened its second passenger vehicle dealership in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This new facility is owned and operated by Kun BYD — one of the largest retailers of BYD in India.

The BYD Hyderabad showroom is a 4,600 sq. ft. property with pure-electric cars in BYD India’s line-up on display, such as the new Atto 3 and e6. Further, the brand intends to open 24 new dealerships in 21 cities across the country by the end of 2022. It also aims to have 53 showrooms in India by next year.

The carmaker recently introduced the all-electric Atto 3 in the county. The crossover gets a 60.48kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It provides an ARAI-tested range of 521km.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said “We are extremely happy to announce our second passenger vehicle showroom in Hyderabad with Kun BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Telangana market. The inauguration of our second showroom in the state resonates with our further commitment to the expansion of our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in the region.”

