      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 23 February 2022,14:22 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the long-awaited Baleno facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is now available in six exterior paints and one petrol powertrain option across four variants.

      The 2022 Baleno facelift gets subtle cosmetic updates, which come in the form of new LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, new daytime running lights, LED rear lights, redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels and reshaped bumpers. In addition, the brand also offers electronic stability program and hill hold control in the Baleno facelift.

      On the inside, the hatchback features a refreshed interior, more importantly, a new nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro Plus. In addition, there is an Arkamys sound system, head-up display, cruise control, six airbags, 360-degree view camera setup, an analogue instrument cluster, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and air-con vents for the rear-seat passengers.

      The new Baleno comes powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with an idle start/stop technology. It’s coupled with either a manual or an automatic gearbox and produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. That said, this Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift competes against the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo.

      Variant specific prices of the new Baleno (ex-showroom)
      Baleno Sigma manualRs 6.35 lakh
      Baleno Delta manualRs 7.19 lakh
      Baleno Delta automaticRs 7.69 lakh
      Baleno Zeta manualRs 8.09 lakh
      Baleno Zeta manualRs 8.59 lakh
      Baleno Alpha manualRs 8.99 lakh
      Baleno Alpha automaticRs 9.49 lakh
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno

      All Popular Cars