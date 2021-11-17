Kia Carnival gets a new six-seat variant; priced at Rs 28.95 lakh

Kia has introduced a new six-seat Prestige variant of the Carnival in India at Rs 28.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Simultaneously, the brand has also phased out the nine-seat trim from the vehicle’s lineup. Meanwhile, the Carnival was first launched in India in February 2020 with seven, eight and nine-seat configurations.

What is more, the Prestige six-seat variant has six individual seats across three rows. Each of the seats gets an adjustable headrest and armrest. Except for the new seat configuration, Kia has not given any additional features in this Prestige trim.

From now, the Carnival will be available in a choice of three seat layouts - six, seven and eight-seat. Besides, this new Carnival Prestige six-seat version and the Premium variant will come with the old Kia logo, while the Limousine and Limousine Plus will feature the brand’s new logo.

The Carnival is equipped with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine mated solely to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of generating 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. Kia’s premium MPV rivals the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Picture credits - CarWale

