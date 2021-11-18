  • Type your location
      Hyundai discountinues two entry-level petrol variants of the Alcazar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 18 November 2021,14:57 PM IST

      South Korean carmaker Hyundai has phased out the entry-level Prestige and Prestige (O) six-seat petrol variants from Alcazar’s lineup. As a result of that, the six-seat layout option is now available only in Prestige (diesel), Premium and Signature (petrol and diesel) trim levels.

      Hyundai Alcazar Right Front Three Quarter

      Having said that, the Prestige and Prestige (O) petrol trims now come only with the seven-seat configuration. Besides, although Hyundai has delisted the two variants from Alcazar’s range, the Prestige diesel MT is still offered in the six-seat layout. The SUV competes against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700.

      The Alcazar is powered by petrol and diesel engines: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor capable of producing 157bhp/191Nm, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit that makes 113bhp/250Nm. Both the engines come with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

      Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard
      Hyundai Alcazar
      Hyundai | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar

