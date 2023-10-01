Hyundai i20 N Line iMT variants no longer on sale

Hyundai India recently introduced the facelifted version of the i20 and its performance version, the i20 N Line in the country. With this, the automaker has rejigged the variant list of the N Line hatchback.

The updated i20 N Line no longer gets the iMT transmission option as it is replaced by a six-speed manual gearbox. As for the engine, the hatchback continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine capable of producing 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque.

The hot hatch can be had in two variants – N6 and N8, across seven colour options, namely, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

In terms of changes, the i20 N Line facelift now features revised front and rear bumpers with new elements, redesigned alloy wheels, and updated LED headlamps with inverted arrow-shaped LED DRLs.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai i20 N Line:

Variants Prices N6 MT Rs. 9,99,490 N6 DCT Rs. 11,09,900 N8 MT Rs. 11,21,900 N8 DCT Rs. 12,31,900

