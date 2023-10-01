    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai i20 N Line iMT variants no longer on sale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 01 October 2023,14:50 PM IST

            Hyundai India recently introduced the facelifted version of the i20 and its performance version, the i20 N Line in the country. With this, the automaker has rejigged the variant list of the N Line hatchback. 

            The updated i20 N Line no longer gets the iMT transmission option as it is replaced by a six-speed manual gearbox. As for the engine, the hatchback continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine capable of producing 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque.

            The hot hatch can be had in two variants – N6 and N8, across seven colour options, namely, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

            In terms of changes, the i20 N Line facelift now features revised front and rear bumpers with new elements, redesigned alloy wheels, and updated LED headlamps with inverted arrow-shaped LED DRLs.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai i20 N Line:

            VariantsPrices
            N6 MTRs. 9,99,490
            N6 DCTRs. 11,09,900
            N8 MTRs. 11,21,900
            N8 DCTRs. 12,31,900
            Hyundai i20 N Line
            Hyundai i20 N Line ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai i20 N Line iMT variants no longer on sale

            Hyundai i20 N Line iMT variants no longer on sale

            By Haji Chakralwale10/01/2023 14:50:00

            Hyundai India recently introduced the facelifted version of the i20 and its performance version, the i20 N Line in the country. With this, the automaker has rejigged the variant list of the N Line hatchback.

            Newly launched BMW iX1 sold out for 2023

            Newly launched BMW iX1 sold out for 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale09/30/2023 16:10:25

            With this, BMW has four electric models on sale including the iX1, i7, iX, and i4 in the Indian market. And now, post its launch, the carmaker has revealed that due to an overwhelming response, the model has been sold out for 2023.

            Aston Martin launches DB12 Roadster in India at Rs 4.59 crore

            Aston Martin launches DB12 Roadster in India at Rs 4.59 crore

            By Desirazu Venkat09/29/2023 19:49:43

            This is the 9th car to sport the DB moniker since 1948

            MG Hector Plus becomes affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh

            MG Hector Plus becomes affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/28/2023 15:20:00

            MG Motor India has revised the prices of the three-row Hector SUV. With this, the model has become affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh. Post price revisions, the MG Hector Plus is available at a starting price of Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

            BMW iX1 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            BMW iX1 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/28/2023 14:05:55

            This is the fourth BMW BEV for the Indian market

            BYD opens new showroom in Surat

            BYD opens new showroom in Surat

            By Ninad Ambre09/28/2023 12:46:23

            BYD has inaugurated its first passenger car showroom in Surat, Gujarat. The new outlet will be run and managed by Cargo BYD and will continue to bring in technological innovations along with the sales of electric vehicles.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched at Rs. 4 crore

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched at Rs. 4 crore

            By Haji Chakralwale09/27/2023 14:45:28

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched a special edition called ‘Grand Edition’ of the AMG G 63 in India at a price tag of Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom). Only 25 units will be sold here in India with deliveries scheduled to commence in Q1 of 2024.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Skoda Kodiaq New

            Skoda Kodiaq New

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20 N Line

            Hyundai i20 N Line

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars