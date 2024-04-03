    Recently Viewed
            2,305 units of Toyota Glanza recalled

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 02 April 2024,21:07 PM IST

            Toyota India has announced a voluntary recall of 2305 units of the Glanza hatchback. The affected units are said to be manufactured between 2 April, 2019 and 6 October, 2019.

            As per the automaker, the campaign will be conducted for a possible issue with the fuel pump motor. The customers of the vehicles will be contacted by Toyota authorised dealerships for the necessary inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

            Toyota Glanza Engine Shot

            The Glanza is the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and can be had in E, S, G, and V variants. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is paired with manual and AMT gearboxes.

            Toyota | Toyota Glanza | Glanza

