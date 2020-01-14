Jeep launches Compass diesel automatic variants; prices begin at Rs 21.96 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 14 January 2020, 15:20 PM

The Jeep Compass diesel automatic variants have been launched in India, with prices beginning at Rs 21.96 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The model is available in two trims including Longitude and Limited Plus. The Jeep Compass 4x4 Longitude diesel automatic and Limited Plus diesel automatic trims are priced at Rs 21.96 lakhs and Rs 24.99 lakhs respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Powering the Jeep Compass diesel automatic trims is the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the BS6 norms. The model produces a power output of 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is now paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer will be the all-wheel-drive system.

Feature highlights of the Jeep Compass Limited Plus diesel automatic trim include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather interiors, eight-way powered seat for the driver, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and six airbags.

The Jeep Compass Longitude diesel automatic trim comes equipped with cruise control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and dynamic guidelines, dual-zone climate control and push-button start. Also on offer is the SelecTerrain AWD system with four modes including Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.