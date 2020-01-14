Audi to launch Q8 in India tomorrow

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 14 January 2020, 13:27 PM

The Audi Q8 flagship SUV will be launched in India tomorrow. The model will arrive in the country via the CBU route and is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom).

The Audi Q8 recently scored a five-star rating in the Euro-NCAP crash test. In India, rivals to the Q8 will include the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe .

Based on the company’s MLB Evo platform, the new Audi Q8 will be offered with a single powertrain option which is 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.