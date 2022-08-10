Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 24.44 lakh

Jeep has completed five years in India and to celebrate this occasion it has launched the Compass Fifth Anniversary Edition in the country with prices starting at Rs 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the automaker has commenced bookings for the limited-edition SUV across its dealerships in India, while this Compass can also be reserved via the Jeep India website.

This special-edition model comes with a gloss black radiator grille with grey inserts, outside rear-view mirrors in neutral grey, body-coloured cladding and front lower bumper section, and 18-inch alloy wheels finished in Granite Crystal. It also gets the ‘5th Anniversary’ badges.

Inside, Jeep offers the Compass fifth-anniversary model with leather upholstery for seats with contrast stitching, interior inserts in Piano Black and Anodised Gun Metal, black headliner, and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is powered by distinctive powertrains: a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor coupled to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is available in both front- and four-wheel-drive setup options.

Jeep Compass ₹ 18.38 Lakh Onwards

