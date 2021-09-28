2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition - First Look

From the Sierra to the modern Safari, Tata has come a long way in the last 30 years. The brand introduced its first-ever vehicle in the form of the Sierra in 1991. Since then, Tata has not only evolved in terms of its product offerings but also as a brand that is recognised globally as a quality manufacturer.

More to the point, recently, the carmaker showcased dark edition versions of the Altroz, Nexon and Harrier. And now, it has launched the Gold Edition variant of the Safari which comes with White Gold and Black Gold paint options, based on XZ+ and XZA+ variants. The all-new Safari Gold Edition XZ+ costs Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the XZA+ is priced at Rs 23.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is new on the outside?

In February 2021, Tata brought back the iconic Safari moniker with a seven-seat SUV based on Land Rover’s re-engineered D8 architecture. It is also the identical twin of the Harrier in terms of design. That said, in this Gold Edition Safari, Tata has added a handful of new features and upgraded its dashboard and seats. But, the most significant update comes in the form of the gold inserts.

To start with, the Safari Gold Edition comes with two paint options namely White Gold and Black Gold. Although the Black Gold Safari appears black at first glance, if you look at it closely, it actually adorns a dark purple paint job. Nonetheless, both colours look quite lustrous under the spotlight.

But, it is time we come to the crux of these Gold Edition variants. Tata has bestowed this swanky Safari with several glossy and matte gold elements on the inside and outside. Firstly, the grille and logo are finished in glossy gold. Then, the ‘humanity line’ is painted golden while the headlight units come with thick half-frame gold inserts.

Also, much like the dark edition models, the Safari openly flaunts its ‘#Gold’ badge located on either side of the fender. What is more, the door handles and roof rails are also matte gold. At the back, except for the golden Tata emblem and Safari lettering, the SUV is identical to the standard variant.

Other additions to the exterior are 18-inch charcoal black alloy wheels, black roof and all-black bumper bumpers, however, only in the Black Gold variant. Meanwhile, the White Gold model of the Safari gets the same dark purple paint from the A-pillar till the roof spoiler.

What is new on the inside?

The interior of the Safari Gold Edition is full of golden embellishments. And, there are a couple of new features too. For the White Gold Edition, there is a remade dual-tone fascia with flashy gold inserts. Additionally, the fascia also gets a big white centrepiece with a marble finish and below that, there is a thick matte gold ‘humanity line’.

Apart from that, the air-con vents, logo on the steering wheel, and bezels around the instrument cluster feature a glossy golden finish. Meanwhile, the ‘frost white’ leather upholstered seats get decorative gold coloured stitches with a #Gold lettering embroidery on the headrests.

On the other hand, the Black Gold Edition has an all-black fascia with a black centrepiece and distinguishable marble finish in golden. Here, the ‘humanity line’ is painted in gloss black.

New features

With this limited edition model, Tata now offers new features such as ventilation function for the second-row seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger and an air purifier. The ventilated seats come with three levels of intensity and are only available with a six-seat configuration.

Engine and Transmission

The Safari Gold Edition models are powered by the same 1,956cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Conclusion

Over the standard Safari, this new Safari Gold Edition appears attractive and certainly stands out given its flashy gold inserts. Meanwhile, the interior with frost white leather upholstered seats and the gold embellishment feel deluxe and the dashboard is fresh too.

Photo credits - Kaustubh Gandhi

Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

