Jaguar India launches new I-Pace at Rs 1.06 crore

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 23 March 2021, 12:16 PM

The new Jaguar I-Pace has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in three variants known as S, SE, and HSE, priced at Rs 1.06 crore, 1.08 crore, and Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, respectively).

Feature highlights of the new Jaguar I-Pace include matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, adaptive cruise control, powered tail-gate, Meridian music system, 3D surround camera, leather sports seats, and a touchscreen system for the AC controls.

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace can be charged via the 100kW rapid charger that brings the juice up from zero to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, while the 7.4 kW AC wall charger will take 10 hours to charge up to 80 per cent. A full charge is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated). The company has installed charging infrastructure across numerous dealerships, details of which are available here.

Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace is a 90kWh lithium-Ion battery with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined output of 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from standstill in 4.8 seconds.