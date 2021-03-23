Turtle Wax celebrates its 75th Anniversary with a product debut

Santosh Nair Tuesday 23 March 2021, 11:26 AM

Yes, there’s some history to it. The original car wax that put Turtle Wax on the map was developed in founder Ben Hirsch’s bathtub! The company at that time was called ‘Plastone’, which later evolved into the celebrated Turtle Wax brand it is today.

From its humble Chicago roots to distribution in more than 120 countries, Turtle Wax products continue to outshine the competition, providing car enthusiasts with formulas to meet their ever-changing needs.

This year, Turtle Wax, the award-winning car care company celebrates its 75 years of innovation and leadership in the industry. While Turtle Wax entered India in 2020, it carved its name across the globe for producing some of the world’s most technologically advanced car-care solutions across multiple categories.

To kick-off its 75th year's celebration, Turtle Wax is celebrating its past while laying the groundwork for the future with the announcement of the Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic + Graphene Paste Wax. This new paste wax features the brand's patent-pending graphene technology, one of the top, recent ingredient trends in car care.

The combined key benefits of this limited-edition wax include incredible gloss, slickness, water repellence, chemical resistance along with heat dissipation for increased UV protection, and helps keep water and contaminants from sticking to the vehicle resulting in a clean, protected, and easier-to-maintain finish. The Hybrid Solutions Ceramic + Graphene Paste Wax will be available on Amazon, Turtle Wax Car Care Studios, and leading Car Care outlets across India.

“It’s been an incredible journey over the last 75 years, and I’m so lucky to have had a front-row seat to it all, including our foray into the Indian market,” said Mr. Denis John Healy, Executive Chairman, Turtle Wax. “The fact that we continue to expand to new channels and territories - yet stay true to our values - and make sure our products continue to be easy to use, are grounded in technology, and always come at a great price, is a testament to the foundation built by my grandparents and parents. I’m honoured to continue their legacy and excited for what we have in store for 2021 and beyond for India and the world.”