Hyundai India teases Alcazar seven-seat SUV in design sketches ahead of debut

author image Aditya Nadkarni
Tuesday 23 March 2021, 13:15 PM

The Hyundai Alcazar seven-seat SUV has been teased in the design sketches ahead of its debut that will take place later this year. The Creta-based model will receive a revised exterior design and would be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar might include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be offered as standard while a range of automatic transmissions could be available as options.

Inside, the design sketches of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar hint at the model coming equipped with a dual-tone dashboard and seats, adjustable head-rests for all three rows, and a dashboard design similar to that of the current-gen Creta. The former includes a large touchscreen infotainment system, a four-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument console. The six-seat variant will be offered with a unit that houses a hand rest and dual-cup holders between the captain seats in the second row.

As seen in the design sketches, the new Hyundai Alcazar will feature a new posterior design, which includes redesigned LED tail lights, a chrome strip running between the length of the tail lights with the Alcazar lettering, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a contrast-coloured faux skid plate.

