      India-bound Hyundai Casper official images revealed

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 02 September 2021,14:00 PM IST

      Hyundai Motors has released the first official exterior images of its upcoming Casper micro-SUV. Scheduled to be launched in South Korea this month, the Casper will make its way to emerging markets like India in the coming months. Being the smallest SUV in the brand’s portfolio, the Casper will be positioned below the Venue

      Left Front Three Quarter

      Although being an entry-level SUV, the Casper has a fresh and charming exterior design. The first thing that catches your attention is the silver circular elements on the large single-piece front grille. The Casper has the signature split headlamp setup with the DRLs placed in line with the blacked-out horizontal frame, while the headlamps are housed lower on the bumper. The grille with the triangular pattern seems to be available in two finish – black and silver with the latter getting the adjunct circular cutouts. 

      Left Side View

      For a rugged and SUV-ish appeal, there’s the black plastic cladding in abundance along with silver bash plates at the bottom of the fore and aft bumpers. Towards the side are the silver roof rails and neatly tucked vertical door handles on the C-pillar. The quirky bit is the slightly lopsided window line with a body-coloured B-pillar. The Casper will get six-spoke alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

      At the rear are the tail lamp clusters in a geometric pattern that are designed to merge with the design of the rear windscreen with a dedicated black housing. Further down, the circular units mimic the front and are topped with generous plastic cladding. Also seen are a black shark fin antenna and a sunroof. 

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The features and interior details have not been divulged by Hyundai. However, based on the spy pictures, it is likely to get light coloured upholstery and a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The engine options are to include a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. 

      The Hyundai Casper is most likely to make its way to Indian shores. Its rivals will be the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Tata Punch.

      All Popular Cars