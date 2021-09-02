Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Tigor EV manages to score four-star in Global NCAP crash test

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 02 September 2021,12:38 PM IST

      Tata’s newest and the most affordable pure electric sedan the Tigor EV has scored four stars for both adult and child occupants in a recent Global NCAP crash test. Interestingly, the Tigor EV has become the first pure electric car to be tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme under the safer cars for India initiative.

      Right Side View

      For this crash test, Global NCAP had selected the entry-level variant of the Tigor EV fitted with basic and standard safety equipment that included two front airbags. Tested at 64kmph, the score for adult passengers was 12.00 out of 17.00 and 37.24 out of 49.00 for child occupants. Meanwhile, the bodyshell integrity was rated as unstable. According to the NCAP, the rating could have been higher, if the Tigor EV was equipped with electronic stability control, side-impact protection, three-point belts for all passenger seats and ISOFIX anchor points.

      The new Tigor EV arrived in India on 31 August 2021 with three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. Tata’s new compact electric sedan gets a 26kWh battery pack that makes 74bhp and 170Nm of torque.

      Variant specific price list (ex-showroom)
      Tigor EV XERs 11.99 lakh
      Tigor EV XMRs 12.49 lakh
      Tigor EV XZ+Rs 12.99 lakh
      Tigor EV XZ+ Dual-toneRs 13.14 lakh
      Tata Tigor EV ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      India-bound Hyundai Casper official images revealed

      India-bound Hyundai Casper official images revealed

      By Jay Shah09/02/2021 12:03:06

      India-bound Hyundai Casper official images revealed

      Tata Tigor EV manages to score four-star in Global NCAP crash test

      Tata Tigor EV manages to score four-star in Global NCAP crash test

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/02/2021 12:36:42

      Global NCAP has crash tested Tata's recently launched Tigor EV. This all electric sedan scored four-star in the crash test.

      Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

      Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

      By Jay Shah09/02/2021 11:18:36

      Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

      2021 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.06 lakh

      2021 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.06 lakh

      By Jay Shah09/01/2021 15:21:02

      2021 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.06 lakh

      Kia Seltos X Line launched in India at Rs 17.79 lakh

      Kia Seltos X Line launched in India at Rs 17.79 lakh

      By Jay Shah09/01/2021 10:45:34

      Kia Seltos X Line launched in India at Rs 17.79 lakh

      Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

      Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/31/2021 16:52:07

      Honda and IndusInd Bank will offer a range of finance schemes ahead of the festive season. Earlier this month, the company tied up with Canara Bank for financing options.

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah08/31/2021 13:47:50

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      Featured Cars

      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars