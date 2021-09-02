Tata Tigor EV manages to score four-star in Global NCAP crash test

Tata’s newest and the most affordable pure electric sedan the Tigor EV has scored four stars for both adult and child occupants in a recent Global NCAP crash test. Interestingly, the Tigor EV has become the first pure electric car to be tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme under the safer cars for India initiative.

For this crash test, Global NCAP had selected the entry-level variant of the Tigor EV fitted with basic and standard safety equipment that included two front airbags. Tested at 64kmph, the score for adult passengers was 12.00 out of 17.00 and 37.24 out of 49.00 for child occupants. Meanwhile, the bodyshell integrity was rated as unstable. According to the NCAP, the rating could have been higher, if the Tigor EV was equipped with electronic stability control, side-impact protection, three-point belts for all passenger seats and ISOFIX anchor points.

The new Tigor EV arrived in India on 31 August 2021 with three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. Tata’s new compact electric sedan gets a 26kWh battery pack that makes 74bhp and 170Nm of torque.

Variant specific price list (ex-showroom) Tigor EV XE Rs 11.99 lakh Tigor EV XM Rs 12.49 lakh Tigor EV XZ+ Rs 12.99 lakh Tigor EV XZ+ Dual-tone Rs 13.14 lakh

