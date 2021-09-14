Maruti Suzuki Swift attains 2.5 million unit sales milepost

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that the Swift hatchback has crossed the 25 lakh sales milestone. The carmaker debuted the hatchback back in 2005 and is currently in its third generation.

The Swift reached its first milepost of one million unit sales in 2013 that was soon followed by the 15 lakh unit mark in 2016. As per the carmaker, the Swift hatchback is the only car to have been crowned the prestigious ICOTY award for each of its generations. The Indo-Japanese is reportedly working on the CNG version of the Swift as well as the Dzire compact sedan and is expected to be introduced in the coming months.

Speaking on the success of Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With its launch in 2005, the Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won the hearts of over 2.50 million Swift lovers. With more than 52 per cent customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

The current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that is tuned to generate 89bhp and 112Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The rivals of the Swift include the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

