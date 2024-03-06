    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 06 March 2024,14:00 PM IST

            MG Motor India has introduced two new variants in ZS EV lineup. The electric SUV is now available in Excite Pro and Essence trims that are priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh and Rs. 24.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

            MG ZS EV Sunroof/Moonroof

            The Excite Pro trim of the ZS EV slots between the Executive and Exclusive Plus trims and is equipped with a dual-pane electric sunroof. It continues to use a 50.3kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 174bhp and 280Nm.

            MG ZS EV Right Front Three Quarter

            Earlier, the Comet EV could be had in Play, Plush, and Pace trims. MG has now renamed the variants to Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC trims. The electric hatchback that makes use of a 17.3kWh battery pack also supports fast charging. However, that is only limited to Excite and Exclusive variants. The Comet is a rival to the likes of the Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 and has a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

            MG Comet EV
            MGComet EV ₹ 6.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV | Comet EV | MG Comet EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed!

            Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed!

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/06/2024 17:47:56

            Prices of this performance-oriented SUV will be announced on 11 March, 2024

            MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

            MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

            By Jay Shah03/06/2024 13:04:03

            The MG ZS EV gets 2 new variants whereas the Comet EV range have been revised with new names and fast charging options.

            Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT trim launched in India

            Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT trim launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/06/2024 12:59:31

            Becomes the most affordable turbo-spec Venue and sits below the next-in-line Turbo MT S(O) variant

            BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

            BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat03/05/2024 13:19:53

            The Seal is being offered in three trim levels with RWD and AWD

            MG Hector gets two new entry-level trims

            MG Hector gets two new entry-level trims

            By CarTrade Editorial Team03/04/2024 17:28:00

            The two variants have been launched at the entry level of the MG Hector hierarchy

            Tata Nexon ICE and EV Dark Editions launched in India

            Tata Nexon ICE and EV Dark Editions launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/04/2024 17:21:01

            These special editions are exclusively offered in Oberon Black exterior hue

            Hyundai Creta N Line variants, waiting period, and colour options revealed

            Hyundai Creta N Line variants, waiting period, and colour options revealed

            By Jay Shah03/03/2024 14:00:46

            Planning to buy the Creta N Line? Here are the colour options, details of all variants, and the delivery timeline of the SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars