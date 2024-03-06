MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

MG Motor India has introduced two new variants in ZS EV lineup. The electric SUV is now available in Excite Pro and Essence trims that are priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh and Rs. 24.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Excite Pro trim of the ZS EV slots between the Executive and Exclusive Plus trims and is equipped with a dual-pane electric sunroof. It continues to use a 50.3kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 174bhp and 280Nm.

Earlier, the Comet EV could be had in Play, Plush, and Pace trims. MG has now renamed the variants to Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC trims. The electric hatchback that makes use of a 17.3kWh battery pack also supports fast charging. However, that is only limited to Excite and Exclusive variants. The Comet is a rival to the likes of the Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 and has a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV | Comet EV | MG Comet EV