MG Motor India launches Hector Plus at Rs 13.49 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 13 July 2020, 13:03 PM

MG Motor India has launched the Hector Plus in the country, with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the model began last week for an amount of Rs 50,000. The Hector Plus is available with three powertrain options across four trims.

The MG Hector Plus is offered in six colour options including Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Aurora Silver. Powertrain options on the model include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant will be paired exclusively to a DCT unit while the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid variant and 2.0-litre diesel variant will be offered only with a six-speed manual unit. The model will be offered in four trims that include including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

Feature highlights of the MG Hector Plus consist of a 360-degree camera, all LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate with swipe function, second row captain seats with slide and recline function, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting and electric parking brake.