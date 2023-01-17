BMW X7 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.22 crore

BMW has introduced three new car models in the country today, including the X7 facelift, prices of which start at Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). The X7 is available in two variants including xDrive 40i M Sport, and xDrive 40d M Sport.

Under the hood, the BMW X7 facelift gets 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid systems. The petrol motor produces 381bhp and 520Nm of torque, while the diesel mill develops 340bhp and 700Nm of torque. This motor sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit. The mild-hybrid system develops an additional output of 12bhp and 200Nm.

On the design front, the BMW X7 facelift receives updates in the form of split headlamps and a new bumper on the fascia, new 21-inch alloy wheels, sleeker LED tail lights, and a redesigned rear bumper.

Step inside the facelifted BMW X7 and you are welcomed by a new single-piece curved display unit that houses the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console. A few other notable features on the SUV (SAV in BMW speak) include a five-zone climate control system, rear-wheel steering, ADAS, heated and cooled seats as well as cup holders, a 1,475W Bowers & Wilkins-sourced music system, and a BMW digital key.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new BMW X7 (all prices, ex-showroom):

BMW X7 xDrive 40i M Sport: Rs 1.22 crore

BMW X7 xDrive 40d M Sport: Rs 1.24 crore

