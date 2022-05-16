Renault India inaugurates two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR

Renault India has strengthened its network in India with two new dealership facilities in Delhi-NCR. Known as Renault Delhi North and Renault Sonipat, the dealerships are located at G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur and Industrial Area, Sonipat, respectively.

Renault Delhi North is spread over an area of 3,600 square feet and has the capacity to showcase three display cars. The workshop facility located at 26, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, G T Karnal Road, Delhi, is spread across an area of 16,200 square feet and is equipped with seven mechanical bays and two body shop bays. Renault Sonipat, on the other hand, is spread over an area of 6,200 square feet, with a capacity to showcase three display cars. The workshop facility is located at Kabirpur by-pass road, near Sai Mandir, Sonipat with an area of 8,800 square feet and has six mechanical bays as well as five body shop bays.

The new outlets will have the entire product line up for its potential customers in Delhi-NCR, including the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. The pan-India network strength of the brand currently stands at more than 500 sales touchpoints and 530 service touchpoints, which include more than 250 Workshop On Wheels and WowLite locations across the country.

