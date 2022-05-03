  • location
            2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.51 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 03 May 2022,17:02 PM IST

            Sound Korean auto major Hyundai has launched the Creta Knight Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom). This special-edition model is available in two variants, namely S+ and SX (O).

            The Creta Knight Edition gets a host of gloss black embellishment on the parts of the exterior, such as radiator grille with red inserts, front and rear skid plates, C-pillars, roof rails, and side sills, ORVMs, antenna, and rear lights. Additionally, Hyundai offers front brake callipers in red, the Knight Edition logo on the boot, and dark metal alloy wheels.

            Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the Knight Edition model gets an all-black interior scheme. It also comes with coloured air-con vents, coloured stitching and piping for the seats and steering wheel.

            The SUV is powered by two engines and three distinctive gearbox options. While Hyundai offers the S+ trim with a 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.5-litre diesel unit – both are paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the SX (O) variant gets the same two engine options but coupled with two distinctive automatic gearbox options.

            Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Creta knight Edition:

            Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol S+ 6MT - Rs 13.51 lakh

            Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol SX (O) IVT - Rs 17.22 lakh

            Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel S+ 6MT - Rs 14.47 lakh

            Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel SX (O) 6AT - Rs 18.18 lakh

