Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled; bookings open

Hyundai has showcased the India-spec Ioniq 5 ahead of its launch yesterday. The bookings for the new EV are now open and customers can book it against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be propelled by a 72.6kWh battery pack that develops a power of 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The company will offer a fast-charging capacity of 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

The exterior highlights the ‘parametric pixel’ LED headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, freshly designed 20-inch alloys, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. On the inside, the EV comes equipped with two 12.3-inch screens dominating the dashboard and the infotainment screen, V2l (Vehicle-to-Load) technology, Level 2 ADAS, heated and ventilated front seats, and a Bose sound system with eight speakers.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated Price

