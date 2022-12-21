Volkswagen inaugurates two new showrooms in Kolkata

Volkswagen India marked its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new passenger car showrooms in Kolkata. With this, Volkswagen now has 157 sales and 125 service touchpoints in the country.

Volkswagen Kolkata Central is located at S/R-No 238 A, PS PLUSH Building Complex, AJC Bose Road while Volkswagen Kolkata South is located at A15, New Budge Trunk Road, Sarkarpool, Gopalpur. Both facilities will be managed by PPS group and cater to the service and sales requirements of the esteemed customers.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashish Gupta,Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are witnessing an influx in demand for our newly introduced products, the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan in the state of West Bengal and East India. In an endeavor to be accessible and offer world-class German-engineered products and services, we have expanded our network presence in order to meet the requirements of our aspirational Indian customers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Group, said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Volkswagen India, catering to the Brands’ customers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. We are extremely delighted to have extended our network to the state of West Bengal, with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in Kolkata. We look forward to deliver the best of Volkswagen experience to the customers in this region.”

