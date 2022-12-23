  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda Cars India ties with Indian Bank to offer finance solutions

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 23 December 2022,17:01 PM IST

            Honda Cars India (HCIL) has partnered with Indian bank to provide an easy, hassle-free, affordable, and attractive financial scheme to its customers. Customers can avail of these benefits across 5,700 plus branches of Indian Bank and Honda touch points across the country. 

            Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vikas Kumar, General Manager, Retail Assets, Indian Bank,said, “The association with Honda Cars India Ltd. will allow us to provide faster financing to a large number of our customers across the country. Indian Bank has a strong presence across the country. We are confident that our digital loan procedure, will provide customers who want to acquire a new vehicle for themselves and family, ease and comfort at its best. We are dedicated to make the auto finance process easier and provide an enhanced consumer experience both in terms of product and services.”

            Elaborating on the tie-up, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simpler financing options, as well as a best-in-class ownership experience and assistance. Honda has always looked ahead to fulfilling the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to offering an exceptional ownership experience to our customers. With 2022 a milestone year for the automobile industry, we are confident that 2023 will be another prosperous year for the automobile industry and for Honda.”

            Honda

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Cars India ties with Indian Bank to offer finance solutions

            Honda Cars India ties with Indian Bank to offer finance solutions

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/23/2022 17:01:41

            Honda Cars India (HCIL) has partnered with Indian bank to provide an easy, hassle-free, affordable, and attractive financial scheme to its customers.

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled; bookings open

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled; bookings open

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 18:33:13

            Hyundai has showcased the India-spec Ioniq 5 ahead of its launch yesterday. The bookings for the new EV are now open and customers can book it against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

            Volkswagen inaugurates two new showrooms in Kolkata

            Volkswagen inaugurates two new showrooms in Kolkata

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 17:39:56

            Volkswagen India marked its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new passenger car showrooms in Kolkata. With this, Volkswagen now has 157 sales and 125 service touchpoints in the country.

            Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

            Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 10:44:55

            Audi India has inaugurated a new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this showroom marks Audi India’s 21st Audi Approved facility in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted without camouflage

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted without camouflage

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/20/2022 17:30:44

            The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door was spied once again. This time, the SUV was spied testing in the high altitude regions of North India

            Next-generation MG Hector goes into production; Launch in January

            Next-generation MG Hector goes into production; Launch in January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/20/2022 16:41:26

            It will be launched in India on Janaury 5

            Maruti Suzuki announces lineup for Auto Expo 2023

            Maruti Suzuki announces lineup for Auto Expo 2023

            By CarWale Team12/20/2022 16:22:32

            Highlights include the five-door Jimny, Baleno SUV and a new electric SUV concept

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

            ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW i7

            BMW i7

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW New 7 Series

            BMW New 7 Series

            ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Lexus LX

            Lexus LX

            ₹ 2.82 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M340i

            BMW M340i

            ₹ 69.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 2.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars