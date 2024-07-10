Hyundai introduces Exter Knight Edition in India; prices revealed

Hyundai India has officially launched the Exter Knight Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition, which celebrates a year of the Exter in the Indian market, gets cosmetic changes on the outside as well as the inside.

In terms of exterior design, the new Exter Knight Edition receives a blacked-out finish for select elements such as the side sill, garnishes, front and rear skid plates, 15-inch alloy wheels, and the Hyundai logo and Exter lettering. Additionally, it gets red paint for the front brake callipers and red accents on the front and rear bumpers. Also up for offer is a ‘Knight Edition’ emblem. Meanwhile, the colour options include Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki with an Abyss Black roof, Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, and Shadow Grey with an Abyss Black roof, the latter three of which are new in the line-up.

The interior of the 2024 Exter Knight Edition gets an all-black interior theme with red accents and stitching, red footwell lighting, Satin Black finish for the interior door handles and steering wheel, metal scuff plates, floor mats with red stitching, and ‘Knight’ spec seat upholstery with red piping and stitching.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter Knight Edition continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. Customers can choose from four variants, namely SX, SX dual-tone, SX (O) Connect, and SX (O) Connect dual-tone.

