Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices cut by Rs. 2.2 lakh

Mahindra has announced a price cut on the XUV700 AX7 range. Applicable for four months starting from 10 July, 2024, the prices of the AX7 variants have been reduced by up to Rs. 2.2 lakh.

The revised ex-showroom prices of AX7 and AX7L variants start from Rs. 19.49 lakh and Rs. 22.49 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. These can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearboxes.

In terms of features, the AX7 packs in a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, rain-sensing wipers, and dual-zone climate control. Meanwhile, the top-spec AX7L comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Sony sound system, cooled front seats, a wireless charging pad, a knee airbag, and memory function for ORVMs.

