            Updated BYD Atto 3 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 24 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 11 July 2024,19:48 PM IST

            The upgraded BYD Atto 3 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the upgrades, the Chinese EV gets more features and a new black shade Bookings have opened with the amount set at Rs. 50,000. .

            BYD has expanded the variant lineup of the Atto 3 and now you can have it in the Dynamic, Premium, and Superior trim levels. As a part of the grade separation, the Dynamic variant gets a 49.92kWh battery pack while the other two get a larger 60.48kWh pack. The smaller pack delivers 468km on a single charge while the bigger battery pack delivers 521km

            The new colour option is called ‘Cosmos Black.’ And with this, the Atto 3 is now offered in four colours, the other being, Ski White, Boulder Grey, and Surf Blue. In terms of features, you get a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument panel, wireless charger, and 360-degree surround camera.

            The Atto 3 is currently in a league of its own when it comes to competition but will have future rivals from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, Mahindra and Tata.

            Prices for the updated BYD Atto 3 range

            BYD Atto 3 Dynamic - Rs. 24.99 lakh

            BYD Atto 3 Premium - Rs. 29.85 lakh

            BYD Atto 3 Superior - Rs. 33.99 lakh

            Updated BYD Atto 3 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 24 lakh

            Updated BYD Atto 3 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 24 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/11/2024 19:48:36

            The update comes in the form of new trim level and updated feature list

