            Hyundai India receives 15,000 bookings for 2022 Venue facelift

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Saturday 18 June 2022,00:15 AM IST

            Hyundai has received 15,000 reservations for its 2022 Venue facelift in India. The brand launched the refreshed SUV on Thursday with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Venue is available in six choices of variants, namely E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O) and six distinctive paint options.

            The automaker offers the three powertrains: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor delivering 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. The engines come mated to a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a six-speed iMT.

            The key exterior highlights of the new Venue include a newly designed grille, LED projector headlights, new front turn signals, redesigned taillights with an integrated LED light bar, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and reshaped front and rear bumpers.

            Inside, it gets a dual-tone interior with new seat upholstery, digital driver display with colour MID, upgraded infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, electronically adjustable driver seat, and a two-step rear reclining seats.

            Hyundai also offers an electric sunroof, more than 60 connected car features, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, VSM, HAC, home-to-car with Google and Alexa voice assistants, cooled glove box, software over-the-air-updates, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, USB Type-C ports, an air purifier, and multiple regional language support.

