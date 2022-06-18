Hyundai India receives 15,000 bookings for 2022 Venue facelift

Hyundai has received 15,000 reservations for its 2022 Venue facelift in India. The brand launched the refreshed SUV on Thursday with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Venue is available in six choices of variants, namely E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O) and six distinctive paint options.

The automaker offers the three powertrains: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor delivering 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. The engines come mated to a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a six-speed iMT.

The key exterior highlights of the new Venue include a newly designed grille, LED projector headlights, new front turn signals, redesigned taillights with an integrated LED light bar, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and reshaped front and rear bumpers.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone interior with new seat upholstery, digital driver display with colour MID, upgraded infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, electronically adjustable driver seat, and a two-step rear reclining seats.

Hyundai also offers an electric sunroof, more than 60 connected car features, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, VSM, HAC, home-to-car with Google and Alexa voice assistants, cooled glove box, software over-the-air-updates, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, USB Type-C ports, an air purifier, and multiple regional language support.

