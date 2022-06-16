  • location
            2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 16 June 2022,13:20 PM IST

            Hyundai has launched one of its most anticipated cars, the 2022 Venue facelift, in India with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Venue is available in a wide range of variants and a choice of six colour options.

            The Venue facelift features a new larger grille with a dark chrome finish, LED projector headlamps, square-shaped daytime running lights, redesigned turn signals, new rear taillights with a rear LED light strip, new front and rear bumpers, and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

            The interior of the Venue facelift comes with a dual-tone theme and new seat upholstery. It also gets a new colour digital driver display, upgraded infotainment system, four-way power-adjustable driver seat, two-step rear reclining seat, a drive mode selector, ambient lighting, and more.

            It also comes equipped with an electric sunroof, over 60 connected car features, ambient lighting, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, VSM, HAC, a six-speaker sound system, home-to-car with Google and Alexa voice assistants, software over-the-air-updates, multiple regional language support, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, USB Type-C ports, cooled glove box, and a front-armrest integrated air purifier.

            The refreshed SUV continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 82bhp/114Nm of torque, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit producing 118bhp/172Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor delivering 99bhp/240Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, a six-speed iMT, and a six-speed manual.

            Variant-specific prices (introductory, ex-showroom) are as below:

            Venue E 1.2 MT - Rs 7.53 lakh

            Venue S 1.2 MT - Rs 8.70 lakh

            Venue S(O) 1.2 MT - Rs 9.50 lakh

            Venue SX 1.2 MT - Rs 10.69 lakh

            Venue S(O) 1.0 iMT - Rs 10 lakh

            Venue S(O) 1.0 DCT - Rs 10.97 lakh

            Venue SX(O) 1.0 iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh

            Venue SX(O) 1.0 DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh

            Venue S+ 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 10 lakh

            Venue SX 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 11.42 lakh

            Venue SX(O) 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 12.32 lakh

