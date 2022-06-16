2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh

Hyundai has launched one of its most anticipated cars, the 2022 Venue facelift, in India with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Venue is available in a wide range of variants and a choice of six colour options.

The Venue facelift features a new larger grille with a dark chrome finish, LED projector headlamps, square-shaped daytime running lights, redesigned turn signals, new rear taillights with a rear LED light strip, new front and rear bumpers, and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the Venue facelift comes with a dual-tone theme and new seat upholstery. It also gets a new colour digital driver display, upgraded infotainment system, four-way power-adjustable driver seat, two-step rear reclining seat, a drive mode selector, ambient lighting, and more.

It also comes equipped with an electric sunroof, over 60 connected car features, ambient lighting, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, VSM, HAC, a six-speaker sound system, home-to-car with Google and Alexa voice assistants, software over-the-air-updates, multiple regional language support, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, USB Type-C ports, cooled glove box, and a front-armrest integrated air purifier.

The refreshed SUV continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 82bhp/114Nm of torque, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit producing 118bhp/172Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor delivering 99bhp/240Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, a six-speed iMT, and a six-speed manual.

Variant-specific prices (introductory, ex-showroom) are as below:

Venue E 1.2 MT - Rs 7.53 lakh

Venue S 1.2 MT - Rs 8.70 lakh

Venue S(O) 1.2 MT - Rs 9.50 lakh

Venue SX 1.2 MT - Rs 10.69 lakh

Venue S(O) 1.0 iMT - Rs 10 lakh

Venue S(O) 1.0 DCT - Rs 10.97 lakh

Venue SX(O) 1.0 iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh

Venue SX(O) 1.0 DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh

Venue S+ 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 10 lakh

Venue SX 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 11.42 lakh

Venue SX(O) 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 12.32 lakh

Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.53 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue