  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2022 Citroen C5 Aircross India launch in September

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 20 June 2022,01:52 AM IST

            French automaker Citroen is set to launch the 2022 C5 Aircross facelift in India sometime in September 2022. The refreshed model will receive major exterior and interior changes along with more tech as a part of the mid-life update. It is to be noted that Citroen entered the Indian automotive market with the introduction of the C5 Aircross.

            The new C5 Aircross comes with redesigned headlights, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and reshaped rear lights. However, it continues with the thick lower body cladding. On the inside, the SUV comes with a new larger infotainment touchscreen system, redesigned centre console, and a new gear selector. Besides this, Citroen also offers new features, including new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

            Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

            Although the brand offers a choice of powertrain options in some western markets, the India-spec 2022 C5 Aircross is likely to continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 174bhp and 400Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

            Citroen C5 Aircross
            Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 32.24 Lakh Onwards
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | C5 Aircross | Citroen C5 Aircross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2022 Citroen C5 Aircross India launch in September

            2022 Citroen C5 Aircross India launch in September

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/20/2022 01:51:23

            The new C5 Aircross comes with several major updates.

            Hyundai India receives 15,000 bookings for 2022 Venue facelift

            Hyundai India receives 15,000 bookings for 2022 Venue facelift

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/18/2022 00:14:55

            The new Venue is available in a wide range of variants.

            2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh

            2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/16/2022 13:20:33

            The Venue facelift is available in three engine options.

            Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster introduced in India

            Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster introduced in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/15/2022 13:03:23

            The Ultimae is the last Aventador to come with naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine.

            Mahindra Scorpio N interior revealed in official images

            Mahindra Scorpio N interior revealed in official images

            By Jay Shah06/15/2022 11:43:06

            Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed in official images

            Skoda reaches more than 205 touchpoints in India

            Skoda reaches more than 205 touchpoints in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/14/2022 19:08:24

            Skoda aims to have 250 dealerships by the end of 2022.

            2022 Audi A8L facelift India launch on 12 July

            2022 Audi A8L facelift India launch on 12 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/13/2022 21:32:52

            2022 Audi A8L facelift was unveiled in late 2021.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Audi A8 L 2022

            Audi A8 L 2022

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars