2022 Citroen C5 Aircross India launch in September

French automaker Citroen is set to launch the 2022 C5 Aircross facelift in India sometime in September 2022. The refreshed model will receive major exterior and interior changes along with more tech as a part of the mid-life update. It is to be noted that Citroen entered the Indian automotive market with the introduction of the C5 Aircross.

The new C5 Aircross comes with redesigned headlights, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and reshaped rear lights. However, it continues with the thick lower body cladding. On the inside, the SUV comes with a new larger infotainment touchscreen system, redesigned centre console, and a new gear selector. Besides this, Citroen also offers new features, including new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Although the brand offers a choice of powertrain options in some western markets, the India-spec 2022 C5 Aircross is likely to continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 174bhp and 400Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 32.24 Lakh Onwards

Citroen | C5 Aircross | Citroen C5 Aircross