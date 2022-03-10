  • Type your location
      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 10 March 2022,16:50 PM IST

      South Korean automaker Hyundai has made a couple of changes in the exterior colours offered with the sportier i20 N Line. As a part of the update, the brand has phased out Fiery Red mono-tone colour and has made the i20 N Line available in a new and unique Starry Night paint job.

      Hyundai now offers four mono-tone and three dual-tone colour options with the i20 N Line. The mono-tone paint options include Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, and Polar White. Whereas, dual-tone colour options comprise Polar White with Phantom Black, Fiery Red with Phantom Black, and Polar White with Phantom Black. The hatchback gets A-pillars and a roof painted in Phantom Black in the dual-tone colour options.

      Hyundai i20 N Line Front View

      Launched in September 2021, the sporty i20 N Line is offered in a choice of two variants – N6 and N8. It is powered by a 999cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine generating 118bhp and 172Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

      Hyundai i20
      Hyundai i20 ₹ 6.98 Lakh Onwards
      All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
      Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20 | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line

