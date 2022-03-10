  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Thursday 10 March 2022,19:04 PM IST

      Kia India opened bookings for the Carens MPV earlier this year, on 14 January. Since its launch, the Carens has surpassed the 50,000-unit bookings milestone in the country. The South Korean automaker claims that the top-end Luxury and Luxury Plus variants account for around 45 per cent of total bookings. Furthermore, 60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets.

      Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

      The company launched the Carens in the country on 15 February, 2022. Last month, despite the shortage in the supply of semiconductors the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens in just 13 days of its launch. Additionally, close to 30 per cent of bookings are for the automatic variants and there is equal demand for both petrol and diesel guise. 

      Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

      Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging.”

      To read about the Kia Carens in detail, click here

      Kia Carens
      Kia Carens ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
      Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 19:04:52

      60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/10/2022 16:50:22

      The i20 N Line is available in two variants.

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 15:21:52

      The newly launched BMW X4 is available in both Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn grey metallic paintwork.

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      By Nikhil Puthran03/09/2022 18:50:24

      The vehicle will be launched in India on 15 March

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/09/2022 12:34:34

      The all-new NX is available in three variants.

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:11:30

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:05:24

      Winners will be announced today

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars