Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

Kia India opened bookings for the Carens MPV earlier this year, on 14 January. Since its launch, the Carens has surpassed the 50,000-unit bookings milestone in the country. The South Korean automaker claims that the top-end Luxury and Luxury Plus variants account for around 45 per cent of total bookings. Furthermore, 60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets.

The company launched the Carens in the country on 15 February, 2022. Last month, despite the shortage in the supply of semiconductors the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens in just 13 days of its launch. Additionally, close to 30 per cent of bookings are for the automatic variants and there is equal demand for both petrol and diesel guise.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging.”

