Honda teases new SUV for India

The Japanese automaker, Honda, has teased a picture of their upcoming SUV on social media. As confirmed by the manufacturer, the mid-size SUV is expected to launch by mid-2023. The all-new SUV has been designed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd, following extensive market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements.

Currently, the brand is facing difficulty with the sales number. The City and Amaze are the manufacturer's only source of bread and butter. With the dominating SUV segment in the country, the brand still misses out on an SUV in its fleet. However, it has now finally decided to launch a new SUV in the Indian market.

Upon launch, this will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Honda