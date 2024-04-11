    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 11 April 2024,16:38 PM IST

            Hyundai India has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between Magna and Sportz Executive editions and is priced Rs. 15,000 more than the former trim.

            The new Corporate Edition benefits from 15-inch wheels, a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles, and daytime running lights. Further, the Nios Corporate can be had in the new Amazon Grey exterior shade.

            Inside, the Corporate Nios gets a height-adjustable driver seat, footwell lights, dual-tone grey theme, and a seatback pocket behind the front passengers.

            The Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and is paired with manual and AMT gearboxes.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
            HyundaiGrand i10 Nios ₹ 5.92 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS | Grand i10 NIOS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/11/2024 16:38:24

            The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets new features and is positioned between Magna and Sportz Executive variants.

            Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing

            Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/11/2024 13:56:19

            It will be launched in the second half of 2024

            MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

            MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/10/2024 14:53:50

            The Hector Blackstorm edition gets a Starry Black exterior colour with red accents, a black interior theme, and two engine options.

            Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 25.39 lakh

            Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 25.39 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/10/2024 13:37:02

            The Compass Night Eagle is offered only with the 2.0-litre diesel mated to either a six-speed MT or a nine-speed AT

            Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open unofficially

            Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open unofficially

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/09/2024 18:10:33

            The XUV3X0 is Mahindra's successor to the XUV300 and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power

            Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 prices hiked

            Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 prices hiked

            By Jay Shah04/08/2024 17:22:53

            Hyundai India has increased the prices of Venue, i20, and Creta in April 2024.

            MG Hector Blackstorm leaked

            MG Hector Blackstorm leaked

            By Desirazu Venkat04/08/2024 15:41:37

            This is the third Blackstrom edition from the British automaker in India

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens

            Kia Carens

            ₹ 10.52 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars