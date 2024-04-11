Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between Magna and Sportz Executive editions and is priced Rs. 15,000 more than the former trim.

The new Corporate Edition benefits from 15-inch wheels, a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles, and daytime running lights. Further, the Nios Corporate can be had in the new Amazon Grey exterior shade.

Inside, the Corporate Nios gets a height-adjustable driver seat, footwell lights, dual-tone grey theme, and a seatback pocket behind the front passengers.

The Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and is paired with manual and AMT gearboxes.

