2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 2.17 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has finally brought the latest iteration of the S-Class luxury sedan to India. Unveiled globally in September last year, the flagship sedan is bigger, longer, and more sumptuous than its predecessor and is priced at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom).

The new S-Class although featuring the new design language retains its original classic saloon stance. The long stretched bonnet flows down to the massive front grille with three horizontal and one vertical slat at the centre. The relatively compact yet sharper LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-shaped DRLs give the S-Class a sophisticated yet feisty look.

The side profile of the S-Class is now toned down with a single crease line that flows below the window line across the body. The touch of chrome on the side sills adds a bit of bling while the optional flush-fitted door handles and wheels ranging between 18 to 21 inches further accentuate the appeal. Moving to the rear the first element that grabs your attention are the new split LED tail lamps united by a thick chrome strip. The chrome embellishment further continues onto the rear bumper adding to the wide and upmarket appearance.

Things continue to get exciting in the new cabin as well. Greeting the occupants are five screens powered by the brand’s latest MBUX system. While three of them are reserved to pamper the chauffeur-driven rear passengers, the front gets a floating instrument cluster for the driver and a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system planted at an angled position on the centre console. Apart from these, the S-Class is loaded with soft leather, lounge seats, ambient lighting, rear-axle steering, and the AIRMATIC air suspension that all work in tandem to give a supremely comfortable and relaxed driving experience.

Under the long bonnet, the new S-Class is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 3.0-litre petrol puts out 362bhp/500Nm torque while the 3.0-litre diesel engine makes 326bhp/700Nm of peak torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. This new S-Class will compete against the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8L, and the Lexus LS.

