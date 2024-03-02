    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted testing in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 02 March 2024,12:12 PM IST

            Hyundai India has commenced working on the Alcazar facelift. Expected to be launched in mid-2024, the Alcazar has been spied wearing camouflaged sheets.

            As seen in the spy pictures, the new Alcazar will get a new front grille with revised front and rear bumpers. Furthermore, one can also spot the new roof rails, sequential LED turn indicators, and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside, we expect the Alcazar to be equipped with a new layout for the infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, dual-zone climate control, and even Level 2 ADAS which was recently introduced on the new Creta.

            Under the hood, we expect Hyundai to carry forward the BS6 2-compliant 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains will be paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Alcazar facelift is likely to be launched in the coming months.

