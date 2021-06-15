Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 15 June 2021,18:11 PM IST

      Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Alcazar in India on 18 June, 2021. Ahead of the official launch and the price announcement, the model has started to arrive at the dealerships. The carmaker had also commenced the bookings for the SUV last week for Rs 25,000. 

      The spy shots leaked on the internet reveal the Alcazar finished in the Polar White exterior colour. Along with this shade, the SUV is offered in Phantom Black, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, and Titan Grey. The Titan Grey and Polar White will also be available with a contrast black roof. Other exterior highlights of the Alcazar include redesigned LED headlamps, revised front grille with square chrome inserts, 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, and silver bash plate on fore and aft bumpers.

      The cabin of the Alcazar is finished in Cognac Brown and black theme and can be had with a six or seven-seat configuration. Features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, and wireless charging for the second-row occupants make the Alcazar a well-rounded package in the three-row SUV segment.

      Left Side View

      The Alcazar will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol is tuned to produce 157bhp and 191Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor develops 113bhp and 250Nm torque and is offered with the same set of gearbox options. It also gets three traction control modes to choose from – Mud, Snow, and Sand. The MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV500 will be the key competitors to the Hyundai Alcazar. 

      Image Source

      Hyundai Alcazar ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
      Hyundai | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah06/15/2021 18:11:42

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      By Jay Shah06/15/2021 17:47:56

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 16:58:44

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 12:51:50

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 11:08:09

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/11/2021 17:21:37

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      By Jay Shah06/11/2021 17:18:38

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.95 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 6.79 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren 720S

      McLaren 720S

      ₹ 4.65 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jaguar F-Pace

      Jaguar F-Pace

      ₹ 69.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Octavia

      Skoda Octavia

      ₹ 25.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      ₹ 2.43 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      4 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      4 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      4 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      7 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      9 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      9 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News