Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Alcazar in India on 18 June, 2021. Ahead of the official launch and the price announcement, the model has started to arrive at the dealerships. The carmaker had also commenced the bookings for the SUV last week for Rs 25,000.

The spy shots leaked on the internet reveal the Alcazar finished in the Polar White exterior colour. Along with this shade, the SUV is offered in Phantom Black, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, and Titan Grey. The Titan Grey and Polar White will also be available with a contrast black roof. Other exterior highlights of the Alcazar include redesigned LED headlamps, revised front grille with square chrome inserts, 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, and silver bash plate on fore and aft bumpers.

The cabin of the Alcazar is finished in Cognac Brown and black theme and can be had with a six or seven-seat configuration. Features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, and wireless charging for the second-row occupants make the Alcazar a well-rounded package in the three-row SUV segment.

The Alcazar will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol is tuned to produce 157bhp and 191Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor develops 113bhp and 250Nm torque and is offered with the same set of gearbox options. It also gets three traction control modes to choose from – Mud, Snow, and Sand. The MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV500 will be the key competitors to the Hyundai Alcazar.

