Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 16 June 2021,12:42 PM IST

      Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the updated Range Rover Velar in India with a starting price of Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom). To be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain, the luxury SUV will be now offered in R-Dynamic S trim. The deliveries of the new Velar starts today. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The Velar sits above the Range Rover Evoque in the brand’s India portfolio and was only available with a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine. The SUV now benefits from a 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that is tuned to produce 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre petrol engine continues its duty under the bonnet with a power output of 247bhp and 365Nm of peak torque. 

      Now available in the R-Dynamic S trim, the Velar now gets Burnished Copper accents on the bumper, bonnet, and side vents. The black contrast roof and the bonnet badge along with the grille finished in Shadow Atlas further add a modern and fresh look. 

      360-Degree Camera Control

      On the inside, the cabin gets updated with a 350-degree camera, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and an electronic air suspension. The Velar is now equipped with the brand’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Other highlights of the cabin include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Meridian stereo system, and leather upholstery. 

      Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever” 

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar ₹ 79.87 Lakh Onwards
      All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
      Land Rover | Range Rover Velar | Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Skoda Kushaq to be launched in India on 28 June

      Skoda Kushaq to be launched in India on 28 June

      By Jay Shah06/16/2021 16:58:10

      Skoda Kushaq to be launched in India on 28 June

      2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

      2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/16/2021 12:40:44

      2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah06/15/2021 18:11:42

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      By Jay Shah06/15/2021 17:47:56

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 16:58:44

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 12:51:50

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/14/2021 11:08:09

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 6.79 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren 720S

      McLaren 720S

      ₹ 4.65 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jaguar F-Pace

      Jaguar F-Pace

      ₹ 69.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Octavia

      Skoda Octavia

      ₹ 25.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      ₹ 2.43 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      7 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      8 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      10 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      11 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News