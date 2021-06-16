2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the updated Range Rover Velar in India with a starting price of Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom). To be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain, the luxury SUV will be now offered in R-Dynamic S trim. The deliveries of the new Velar starts today.

The Velar sits above the Range Rover Evoque in the brand’s India portfolio and was only available with a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine. The SUV now benefits from a 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that is tuned to produce 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre petrol engine continues its duty under the bonnet with a power output of 247bhp and 365Nm of peak torque.

Now available in the R-Dynamic S trim, the Velar now gets Burnished Copper accents on the bumper, bonnet, and side vents. The black contrast roof and the bonnet badge along with the grille finished in Shadow Atlas further add a modern and fresh look.

On the inside, the cabin gets updated with a 350-degree camera, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and an electronic air suspension. The Velar is now equipped with the brand’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Other highlights of the cabin include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Meridian stereo system, and leather upholstery.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever”

