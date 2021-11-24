Hyundai Alcazar gets two new seven-seat, automatic variants

Hyundai has added two new variants in the Alcazar range, namely the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) with prices starting at Rs 19.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the trims are available in petrol and diesel choices and a seven-seat layout. The company had discontinued two base petrol variants of the Alcazar a week ago.

Before the introduction of the new seven-seat variants, the Alcazar’s Signature (O) and Platinum (O) trims were only available with a manual gearbox and six-seat layout. Hyundai now offers them with a seven-seat configuration and an automatic transmission paired to either a petrol or diesel engine. However, the carmaker has not updated the Alcazar in terms of features.

The Alcazar is available in a choice of petrol and diesel engines. There is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of developing 157bhp and 191Nm. And a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit that makes 113bhp and 250Nm. Hyundai offers six-speed manual and automatic transmissions with both engines.

Here is a variant specific price list (ex-showroom) of the new Alcazar variants -

Platinum (O) - seven-seat 2.0l Petrol AT - Rs 19.41 lakh

Signature (O) - seven-seat 2.0l Petrol AT - Rs 19.64 lakh

Platinum (O) - seven-seat 1.5l Diesel AT - Rs 19.70 lakh

Signature (O) - seven-seat 1.5l Diesel AT - Rs 19.85 lakh

