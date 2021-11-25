  • Type your location
      All-new Kia KY to make global debut on 16 December

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 25 November 2021,11:09 AM IST

      Kia is gearing up to introduce its all-new vehicle codenamed KY worldwide on 16 December 2021. This upcoming car is believed to be an MPV and will be the fourth product in the carmaker’s India lineup. It is expected to be launched in the country in early 2022.

      Like the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia is also going to bring a brand-new family vehicle for the Indian market in the form of the KY. It is said to be underpinned by the same platform as the Seltos. However, this new MPV will be longer than the Seltos and could have some additional wheelbase to accommodate the seats in the third row. And speaking of the third row, Kia is expected to provide six and seven-seat layout choices in its upcoming car.

      On the inside, this upcoming MPV is most likely to feature a dual-tone interior theme, a seven-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, ventilated seats, Bose sound system, wireless charger, multiple USB ports, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier and UVO connect.

      Kia is expected to offer the KY with engine options similar to the Seltos, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel motor. They will be coupled with either a manual or automatic transmission. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of Kia equipping the KY with a 2.0-litre petrol engine like the Alcazar.

      Kia

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Volkswagen Tiguan production begins in India

      2021 Volkswagen Tiguan production begins in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/25/2021 17:27:36

      Volkswagen will be launching the new Tiguan in India on 7 December 2021.

      Volkswagen India extends service support for flood-affected customers

      Volkswagen India extends service support for flood-affected customers

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/25/2021 13:07:18

      The Volkswagen Roadside assistance will be available free of charge and 24/7 to the flood-affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati.

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/25/2021 11:09:00

      The Kia KY is likely to launch in India sometime in Q1 of 2022.

      Hyundai Alcazar gets two new seven-seat, automatic variants

      Hyundai Alcazar gets two new seven-seat, automatic variants

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/24/2021 15:52:44

      Hyundai has added the Signature (O) and Premium (O) variants in the Alcazar's lineup.

      Audi launches new Q5 in India; prices start at Rs 58.93 lakh

      Audi launches new Q5 in India; prices start at Rs 58.93 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/23/2021 13:16:42

      The new Q5 has already received over 100 bookings and its first batch has been sold for 2021.

      2021 Audi Q5 launching in India tomorrow

      2021 Audi Q5 launching in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/22/2021 20:01:42

      The new Audi Q5 will be available in two variants and a single petrol powertrain options.

      Skoda Slavia – First Look

      Skoda Slavia – First Look

      By Ninad Ambre11/22/2021 12:10:54

      At the global premiere of Skoda's latest mid-size sedan in India, we got an up-close look at the Slavia. This is a new sedan tailor-made for Indian customers, just like the Skoda Kushaq. And, there’s a good emphasis on using a large proportion of locally supplied parts as well. It will replace the Rapid sedan and will be one of the four offerings in the Indian market from the Czech automaker. We've shown you many images and videos of the sedan in its camouflage earlier. But now, the wraps are off and here's the real deal we'll get for our market.

      All Popular Cars