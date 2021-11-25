All-new Kia KY to make global debut on 16 December

Kia is gearing up to introduce its all-new vehicle codenamed KY worldwide on 16 December 2021. This upcoming car is believed to be an MPV and will be the fourth product in the carmaker’s India lineup. It is expected to be launched in the country in early 2022.

Like the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia is also going to bring a brand-new family vehicle for the Indian market in the form of the KY. It is said to be underpinned by the same platform as the Seltos. However, this new MPV will be longer than the Seltos and could have some additional wheelbase to accommodate the seats in the third row. And speaking of the third row, Kia is expected to provide six and seven-seat layout choices in its upcoming car.

On the inside, this upcoming MPV is most likely to feature a dual-tone interior theme, a seven-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, ventilated seats, Bose sound system, wireless charger, multiple USB ports, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier and UVO connect.

Kia is expected to offer the KY with engine options similar to the Seltos, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel motor. They will be coupled with either a manual or automatic transmission. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of Kia equipping the KY with a 2.0-litre petrol engine like the Alcazar.

