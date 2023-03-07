Hyundai signs MoU with ITC Agro to enhance product awareness in rural markets

Hyundai Motor India has signed an MoU with ITC Agro business division to strengthen the carmaker’s presence in the rural markets in India. Under this partnership, Hyundai will leverage ITC’s Agro and rural network to enhance brand recall for its products. By engaging farmer communities, Hyundai aims to promote its products through various means such as car displays, canopy, leaflets, AV displays, and test drive activities.

Under this agreement, Hyundai will conduct various events and activities at Choupal Saagar- ITCs integrated rural services hub in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The e-Choupal facilities available across 10 states will be leveraged to strengthen the brand association and engagement focusing on rural customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “India is a diverse market and our customers are spread across regions with different cultures, practices and buying behaviour. When we look at the Indian market, our SUVs have won the hearts and minds of customers across major metros. The trend is similar in rural markets as well; Rural India demonstrates an inclination towards the SUV segment with a contribution of over 47 per cent to HMIL’s overall sales with the Hyundai Venue topping the charts with a contribution of 24 per cent and the Hyundai Creta’s contribution standing at a healthy 23 per cent. We recently achieved a milestone of one lakh rural sales in CY2022. By undertaking an MoU with ITC, we have partnered with their Agro business division, leveraging the company’s transformative initiatives like Choupal Saagar, e-Choupal and ITCMAARS, thereby fortifying our commitment to support the dreams of over four million farmers across 35000 villages who are an integral part of the e-Choupal eco-system. This association is aimed at strengthening HMIL’s brand resonance and association with potential customers across the hinterland of India.”

